2014 Mazda MAZDA6

165,580 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GRAND TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GRAND TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

165,580KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150014
  • Stock #: A2190
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W67E1118089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2190
  • Mileage 165,580 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl SKYACTIVE Mazda6 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, navigation System Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

