$16,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC SPORT SEDAN *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9477561
- Stock #: A1951
- VIN: WDDGF8AB9EA899413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1951
- Mileage 116,540 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*CERTIFIED*Come check out this Beautiful AWD Mercedes Benz C 300 4MATIC. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Memory Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.