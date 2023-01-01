Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

116,540 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC SPORT SEDAN *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC SPORT SEDAN *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9477561
  2. 9477561
  3. 9477561
  4. 9477561
  5. 9477561
  6. 9477561
  7. 9477561
  8. 9477561
  9. 9477561
  10. 9477561
  11. 9477561
  12. 9477561
  13. 9477561
  14. 9477561
  15. 9477561
  16. 9477561
  17. 9477561
  18. 9477561
  19. 9477561
  20. 9477561
  21. 9477561
  22. 9477561
  23. 9477561
  24. 9477561
  25. 9477561
  26. 9477561
  27. 9477561
  28. 9477561
  29. 9477561
  30. 9477561
  31. 9477561
  32. 9477561
  33. 9477561
  34. 9477561
  35. 9477561
  36. 9477561
  37. 9477561
  38. 9477561
  39. 9477561
  40. 9477561
  41. 9477561
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

116,540KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9477561
  • Stock #: A1951
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB9EA899413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1951
  • Mileage 116,540 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*CERTIFIED*Come check out this Beautiful AWD Mercedes Benz C 300 4MATIC. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Memory Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 193,693 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 116,540 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Charger S...
 155,779 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory