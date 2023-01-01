2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 5 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9477561

9477561 Stock #: A1951

A1951 VIN: WDDGF8AB9EA899413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1951

Mileage 116,540 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights Fully loaded Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.