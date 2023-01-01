2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$16,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 7 , 4 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10396965

10396965 Stock #: A2291

A2291 VIN: WDCGG0EB8EG206163

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2291

Mileage 197,460 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.