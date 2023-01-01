Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

197,460 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BLUETEC *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BLUETEC *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

197,460KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10396965
  Stock #: A2291
  VIN: WDCGG0EB8EG206163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2291
  • Mileage 197,460 KM

Vehicle Description

*DIESEL*2nd SET WINTER ON OEM ALLOYS*MERCEDES SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GLK250 4Matic With Automatic Transmission has Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth and Heated Leather, Pearl White on Black Leather Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Back And Front Parking Sensors, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Panoramic Roof, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, back Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

