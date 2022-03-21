Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

159,005 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BLUETEC 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT**ONE OWNER* PANO ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BLUETEC 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT**ONE OWNER* PANO ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8726666
  2. 8726666
  3. 8726666
  4. 8726666
  5. 8726666
  6. 8726666
  7. 8726666
  8. 8726666
  9. 8726666
  10. 8726666
  11. 8726666
  12. 8726666
  13. 8726666
  14. 8726666
  15. 8726666
  16. 8726666
  17. 8726666
  18. 8726666
  19. 8726666
  20. 8726666
  21. 8726666
  22. 8726666
  23. 8726666
  24. 8726666
  25. 8726666
  26. 8726666
  27. 8726666
  28. 8726666
  29. 8726666
  30. 8726666
  31. 8726666
  32. 8726666
  33. 8726666
  34. 8726666
  35. 8726666
  36. 8726666
  37. 8726666
  38. 8726666
  39. 8726666
  40. 8726666
  41. 8726666
  42. 8726666
  43. 8726666
  44. 8726666
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

159,005KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8726666
  • Stock #: A1726
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB4EG284147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,005 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GLK250 4Matic Bluetec DIESEL AWD With Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Heated Leather, White on Black Leather Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Back And Front Sensors, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Panoramic Roof, Power Heated Buckets Leather Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, Fog Lights and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 164,347 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona LX 7...
 131,483 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2006 Lexus GX 470 LU...
 253,555 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory