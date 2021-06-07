Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

155,816 KM

Details Description Features

$7,795

+ tax & licensing
$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

S CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH START CRUISE POWER SEATS

2014 Nissan Altima

S CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH START CRUISE POWER SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

155,816KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7306889
  • Stock #: A1315
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1EN253031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1315
  • Mileage 155,816 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Altima 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Engine Remote Start, and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Door Code, Rear Spoiler, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

