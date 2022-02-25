Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

166,521 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

SL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH START CRUISE HEATED SEATS

2014 Nissan Altima

SL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH START CRUISE HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

166,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8449623
  • Stock #: A1645
  • VIN: 1N4AL3APXEN219864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1645
  • Mileage 166,521 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Altima SL 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Engine, and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more deta

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Headlight Washers
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

