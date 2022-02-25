2014 Nissan Altima

$15,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 5 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8449623

8449623 Stock #: A1645

A1645 VIN: 1N4AL3APXEN219864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1645

Mileage 166,521 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Headlight Washers Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Push Button Start Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.