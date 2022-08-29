Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
SV 2.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

221,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9056734
  • Stock #: A1827
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP8EN224397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Altima 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Nav, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Engine remote Start, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more deta

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

