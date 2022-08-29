2014 Nissan Altima

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9056734

9056734 Stock #: A1827

A1827 VIN: 1N4AL3AP8EN224397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1827

Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Pre-sale Inspected High Beam Assist / HBA

