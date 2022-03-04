$24,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Frontier
SV EXT CAB 2WD *FREE ACCIDENT* *VERY LOW KMS* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLYOS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8630627
- Stock #: A1633
- VIN: 1N6BD0CT3EN761731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,713 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*VERY VERY LOW KMS* Very Clean Nissan Frontier SV 2WD Ext Cab 2.5L with Automatic Transmission Alloys, Cruise Controls and Tow Hitch. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys, Bed Cover, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
