2014 Nissan Frontier

29,713 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

SV EXT CAB 2WD *FREE ACCIDENT* *VERY LOW KMS* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLYOS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

29,713KM
Used
  • VIN: 1N6BD0CT3EN761731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1633
  • Mileage 29,713 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*VERY VERY LOW KMS* Very Clean Nissan Frontier SV 2WD Ext Cab 2.5L with Automatic Transmission Alloys, Cruise Controls and Tow Hitch. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys, Bed Cover, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

