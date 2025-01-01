Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,back up camera,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.</div><div><br></div><div> RELIANCE AUTO  </div><div>203-8215 Lawson road  </div><div>Milton Ontario  </div><div>ph: 647-281-2241   </div>

2014 Nissan Rogue

127,532 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12262918

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1741540247
  2. 1741540247
  3. 1741540247
  4. 1741540247
  5. 1741540247
  6. 1741540247
  7. 1741540247
  8. 1741540247
  9. 1741540247
  10. 1741540247
  11. 1741540247
  12. 1741540247
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,532KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC756852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,back up camera,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO  203-8215 Lawson road  Milton Ontario  ph: 647-281-2241   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2014 Kia Soul EX+ Eco for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Kia Soul EX+ Eco 144,657 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Milton, ON
2012 Kia Rio LX+ 145,325 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Chrysler 200 LX 155,732 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue