2014 Nissan Rogue

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

S FWD *FREE ACCIDENT* *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE

2014 Nissan Rogue

S FWD *FREE ACCIDENT* *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9625918
  • Stock #: A1989
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT1EC791328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1989
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED**2ND SET OF WINTER TIERS**SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue S FWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
