2014 Nissan Sentra

131,115 KM

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

S CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX

2014 Nissan Sentra

S CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

131,115KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1027
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8EL657631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,115 KM

Vehicle Description

*S BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Nissan Sentra S 1.8L 4Cyl Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, AUX and Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!!

At no extra cost to you!! Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security

