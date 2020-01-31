2014 RAM 1500

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE* Very Nice RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab Hemi 5.7L. Blue on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $379/ Monthly or $174/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Side Steps Bars, , Bed Liner, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6