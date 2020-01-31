2014 RAM 1500

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE* Very Nice RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab Hemi 5.7L. Blue on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $379/ Monthly or $174/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Side Steps Bars, , Bed Liner, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6