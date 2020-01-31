Menu
2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD 5.7L Hemi Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,023KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675317
  • Stock #: D5709
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4ES272299
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE* Very Nice RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab Hemi 5.7L. Blue on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $379/ Monthly or $174/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Side Steps Bars, , Bed Liner, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

