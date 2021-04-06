Menu
2014 RAM 1500

253,651 KM

Details Description Features

$18,795

+ tax & licensing
$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4WD Eco Diesel Bluetooth Certified

2014 RAM 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4WD Eco Diesel Bluetooth Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

253,651KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6970964
  • Stock #: TRD410
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM7ES354390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD410
  • Mileage 253,651 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Nice Clean Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4WD Eco Diesel With Bluetooth Red on Grey int. Financing options are available for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Bed Liner, Bluetooth, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

