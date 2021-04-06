2014 RAM 1500

$18,795 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 6 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6970964

6970964 Stock #: TRD410

TRD410 VIN: 1C6RR7GM7ES354390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TRD410

Mileage 253,651 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.