Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

189,099 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Camera Diesel Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Camera Diesel Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 7471083
  2. 7471083
  3. 7471083
  4. 7471083
  5. 7471083
  6. 7471083
  7. 7471083
  8. 7471083
  9. 7471083
  10. 7471083
  11. 7471083
  12. 7471083
  13. 7471083
  14. 7471083
  15. 7471083
  16. 7471083
  17. 7471083
  18. 7471083
  19. 7471083
  20. 7471083
  21. 7471083
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

189,099KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7471083
  • Stock #: D6586
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FM7ES274556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6586
  • Mileage 189,099 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab Eco Diesel 4WD With Rear View Camera, Grey on Grey Int. Financing options are available for 48 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Bed Liner, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,   

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.       

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.       

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Bluetooth
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 127,283 KM
$12,795 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus GS 350 AW...
 56,816 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tundra S...
 169,246 KM
$26,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory