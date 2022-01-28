$26,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
LARAMIE V6 DIESEL 4X4 NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED ALL LEATHER PARKING SENSORS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$26,495
- Listing ID: 8261859
- Stock #: A1592
- VIN: 1C6RR7VM3ES265225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,932 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram LARAMIE 1500 Crew Cab 3.0L V6 Diesel with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Heat/Cool Leather Seats, Front/Back Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Heated Rear Seats, and Tow Hitch. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bed Liner and Bed Cover, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys/Chrome, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Engine Remote Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
