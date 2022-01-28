Menu
2014 RAM 1500

206,932 KM

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

LARAMIE V6 DIESEL 4X4 NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED ALL LEATHER PARKING SENSORS

2014 RAM 1500

LARAMIE V6 DIESEL 4X4 NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED ALL LEATHER PARKING SENSORS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

206,932KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8261859
  • Stock #: A1592
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM3ES265225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1592
  • Mileage 206,932 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram LARAMIE 1500 Crew Cab 3.0L V6 Diesel with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Heat/Cool Leather Seats, Front/Back Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Heated Rear Seats, and Tow Hitch. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bed Liner and Bed Cover, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys/Chrome, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Engine Remote Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Sliding Rear Window
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

