2014 RAM 2500

303 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab 4WD Cummins Turbo Diesel Navi Camera

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab 4WD Cummins Turbo Diesel Navi Camera

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

303KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6424946
  Stock #: D6269
  VIN: 3C6UR5KL0EG167903

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # D6269
  Mileage 303 KM

*NO ACCIDENT*WELL MAINTAINED*DEF DELETE*Very Rear Ram 2500 Laramie Crew Cab Turbo Diesel Cummins 4WD With, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alpine Sound System, Sunroof, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

