2014 RAM 2500

225,000 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

ST HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* SIDE BOARDS TURN SIGNAL LIGHTS

2014 RAM 2500

ST HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* SIDE BOARDS TURN SIGNAL LIGHTS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9836294
  Stock #: A2081
  VIN: 3C6TR5HT4EG118044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2081
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED* Clean Dodge Ram ST HEMI 2500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Controls, and Tow Hitch. Pearl White on Black Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Running Boards, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

