2014 RAM 3500

Certified

$49,895 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 0 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6821201

6821201 Stock #: D6384

D6384 VIN: 3C63R3NL1EG239378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D6384

Mileage 157,042 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.