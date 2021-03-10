Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 3500

157,042 KM

Details Description Features

$49,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,895

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn Mega Cab Turbo Diesel Cummins 6.7L 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn Mega Cab Turbo Diesel Cummins 6.7L 4WD

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6821201
  2. 6821201
  3. 6821201
  4. 6821201
  5. 6821201
  6. 6821201
  7. 6821201
  8. 6821201
  9. 6821201
  10. 6821201
  11. 6821201
  12. 6821201
  13. 6821201
  14. 6821201
  15. 6821201
  16. 6821201
  17. 6821201
  18. 6821201
  19. 6821201
  20. 6821201
  21. 6821201
  22. 6821201
  23. 6821201
  24. 6821201
  25. 6821201
  26. 6821201
  27. 6821201
  28. 6821201
  29. 6821201
  30. 6821201
  31. 6821201
Contact Seller
Certified

$49,895

+ taxes & licensing

157,042KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6821201
  • Stock #: D6384
  • VIN: 3C63R3NL1EG239378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6384
  • Mileage 157,042 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*PRICED TO SELL*Very Clean Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Mega Cab Turbo Diesel Cummins 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, 4WD With, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Deep Red on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Alpine Sound System, Sunroof, Auto Start, Push to Start, Alloys. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2014 Audi A5 2.0T Pr...
 120,923 KM
$19,795 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 AW...
 175,979 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 150,577 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory