2014 Scion tC

161,780 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SPORT COUPE 6SP *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

161,780KM
Used
  • Stock #: A2298
  • VIN: JTKJF5C7XE3067518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFED*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOW KILOMETRES* Very Clean Coupe 2Dr Toyota Scion TC 2.4L 4Cyl with 6SP Manual Transmission has Panoramic Sunroof, Alloys, and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Heated Seats, Alloys, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

