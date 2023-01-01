Menu
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

173,560 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0L LIMITED AWD 6SP *SUBARU SERVICE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0L LIMITED AWD 6SP *SUBARU SERVICE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,560KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10323084
  • Stock #: A2262
  • VIN: JF2GPAKC1E9270141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2262
  • Mileage 173,560 KM

Vehicle Description

*42 SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru XV Cross trek 2.0L 4Cyl Limited AWD with 6SP Manual Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Alloys and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keyless, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

