2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

186,261 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

PREMUIM AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

PREMUIM AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,261KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8471037
  Stock #: A1647
  VIN: JF2GPACC1EG331143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,261 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0L 4Cyl Premium Pkg AWD with Manual Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Alloys and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Engine Remote Start, Keyless, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

