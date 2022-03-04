$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
PREMUIM AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$14,995
- Listing ID: 8471037
- Stock #: A1647
- VIN: JF2GPACC1EG331143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,261 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0L 4Cyl Premium Pkg AWD with Manual Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Alloys and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Engine Remote Start, Keyless, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
