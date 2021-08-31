Menu
2014 Toyota Highlander

95,413 KM

Details Description Features

$28,795

+ tax & licensing
$28,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

LE V6 Camera Bluetooth Low Km No Accident Certified

2014 Toyota Highlander

LE V6 Camera Bluetooth Low Km No Accident Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$28,795

+ taxes & licensing

95,413KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8013540
  Stock #: D6793
  VIN: 5TDZKRFH2ES019849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6793
  • Mileage 95,413 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*LOW KM*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Toyota Highlander LE 8 Passenger With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, White on Grey Int. Financing Available for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Bluetooth, AUX, Back up Camera, Keyless ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. *TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

