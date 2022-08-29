Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Highlander

224,674 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD V6 *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD V6 *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9244879
  2. 9244879
  3. 9244879
  4. 9244879
  5. 9244879
  6. 9244879
  7. 9244879
  8. 9244879
  9. 9244879
  10. 9244879
  11. 9244879
  12. 9244879
  13. 9244879
  14. 9244879
  15. 9244879
  16. 9244879
  17. 9244879
  18. 9244879
  19. 9244879
  20. 9244879
  21. 9244879
  22. 9244879
  23. 9244879
  24. 9244879
  25. 9244879
  26. 9244879
  27. 9244879
  28. 9244879
  29. 9244879
  30. 9244879
  31. 9244879
  32. 9244879
  33. 9244879
  34. 9244879
  35. 9244879
  36. 9244879
  37. 9244879
  38. 9244879
  39. 9244879
  40. 9244879
  41. 9244879
  42. 9244879
  43. 9244879
  44. 9244879
  45. 9244879
  46. 9244879
  47. 9244879
  48. 9244879
  49. 9244879
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

224,674KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9244879
  • Stock #: A1882
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFH3ES039795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1882
  • Mileage 224,674 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Toyota Highlander Limited V6 3.5L 4WD With Automatic Transmission, Back Up Camera and Panoramic Sunroof. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Cruise Control, JBL Sound System, Power Tail Gate, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors, Tow Hitch, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2007 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 165,921 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-...
 189,719 KM
$12,895 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 218,947 KM
$10,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory