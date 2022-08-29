2014 Toyota Highlander

$23,495 + taxes & licensing 2 2 4 , 6 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9244879

9244879 Stock #: A1882

A1882 VIN: 5TDDKRFH3ES039795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1882

Mileage 224,674 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks Automatic Windshield Wipers JBL Sound System Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Quad Captain Chairs Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.