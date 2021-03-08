Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

164,933 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab TRD V6 4.0L 4WD AUTO CAMERA CERTIFIED

2014 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab TRD V6 4.0L 4WD AUTO CAMERA CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,933KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6646055
  • Stock #: D6183
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN1EX019980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6183
  • Mileage 164,933 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*Very Clean Toyota Tacoma TRD Crew Cab V6 4.0L 4WD With Automatic Transmission, Silver on Grey Int. Financing options are available for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Bed Liner, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth,  Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,   

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.     

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.       

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

