2014 Toyota Tundra
SR5 4.6L V8 DOUBLE CAB 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED LEATHER HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9034699
- Stock #: A1780
- VIN: 5TFUM5F10EX056411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 296,937 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*HWY KMS*Very Clean 4X4 SR5 Toyota Tundra 4.6L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth,Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Bed Liner, Fog Light, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
