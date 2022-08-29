Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

296,937 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L V8 DOUBLE CAB 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED LEATHER HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L V8 DOUBLE CAB 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED LEATHER HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

296,937KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9034699
  Stock #: A1780
  VIN: 5TFUM5F10EX056411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1780
  • Mileage 296,937 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*HWY KMS*Very Clean 4X4 SR5 Toyota Tundra 4.6L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth,Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Bed Liner, Fog Light, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
AWD
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

