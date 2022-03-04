Menu
2014 Toyota Venza

115,767 KM

Details

$21,399

+ tax & licensing
AWD | LEATHER | NAV | SUNROOF | CAM | HTD STS & MO

AWD | LEATHER | NAV | SUNROOF | CAM | HTD STS & MO

115,767KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8601794
  • Stock #: P5942A
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB3EU103399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,767 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2014 TOYOTA VENZA ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! Equipped with a powerful 3.5L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

