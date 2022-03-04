2014 Toyota Venza

$21,399 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 7 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8601794

8601794 Stock #: P5942A

P5942A VIN: 4T3BK3BB3EU103399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 115,767 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.