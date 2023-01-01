$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L TSI TURBO AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
197,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9815467
- Stock #: A2063
- VIN: WVGJV3AX2EW544650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
