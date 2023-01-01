Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

197,100 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L TSI TURBO AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L TSI TURBO AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9815467
  2. 9815467
  3. 9815467
  4. 9815467
  5. 9815467
  6. 9815467
  7. 9815467
  8. 9815467
  9. 9815467
  10. 9815467
  11. 9815467
  12. 9815467
  13. 9815467
  14. 9815467
  15. 9815467
  16. 9815467
  17. 9815467
  18. 9815467
  19. 9815467
  20. 9815467
  21. 9815467
  22. 9815467
  23. 9815467
  24. 9815467
  25. 9815467
  26. 9815467
  27. 9815467
  28. 9815467
  29. 9815467
  30. 9815467
  31. 9815467
  32. 9815467
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
197,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815467
  • Stock #: A2063
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX2EW544650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2063
  • Mileage 197,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*CLEAN CONDITIONS*Nice Clean AWD Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L TSI 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Subaru Forester...
 143,640 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rio LX GDI ...
 194,010 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 135,400 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory