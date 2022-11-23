2015 Audi A4

$17,895 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9328495

9328495 Stock #: A1912

A1912 VIN: WAUFFCFL5FN040241

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1912

Mileage 142,036 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.