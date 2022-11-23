Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi A4

142,036 KM

Details Description Features

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A4

2015 Audi A4

2.0T PROGRESSIV PLUS S LINE QUATTRO CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A4

2.0T PROGRESSIV PLUS S LINE QUATTRO CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9328495
  2. 9328495
  3. 9328495
  4. 9328495
  5. 9328495
  6. 9328495
  7. 9328495
  8. 9328495
  9. 9328495
  10. 9328495
  11. 9328495
  12. 9328495
  13. 9328495
  14. 9328495
  15. 9328495
  16. 9328495
  17. 9328495
  18. 9328495
  19. 9328495
  20. 9328495
  21. 9328495
  22. 9328495
  23. 9328495
  24. 9328495
  25. 9328495
  26. 9328495
  27. 9328495
  28. 9328495
  29. 9328495
  30. 9328495
  31. 9328495
  32. 9328495
  33. 9328495
  34. 9328495
  35. 9328495
  36. 9328495
  37. 9328495
  38. 9328495
  39. 9328495
  40. 9328495
  41. 9328495
  42. 9328495
  43. 9328495
  44. 9328495
  45. 9328495
  46. 9328495
  47. 9328495
Contact Seller

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

142,036KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9328495
  • Stock #: A1912
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL5FN040241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1912
  • Mileage 142,036 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi A4 Progressiv Plus 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. White On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details. 

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2012 Ford F-350 SD L...
 257,624 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac CTS 3....
 165,604 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 162,336 KM
$13,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory