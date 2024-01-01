Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*Very Clean Audi A4 Allroad PRESTIAGE 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, N</span><span>avigation System, </span><span>Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Black On Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Push To Start, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/ target=_blank> </a></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975></a></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> <o:p></o:p></span></p></pre><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></div>

2015 Audi Allroad

143,460 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Audi Allroad

PRESTIAGE QUATTRO CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Allroad

PRESTIAGE QUATTRO CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11378621
  2. 11378621
  3. 11378621
  4. 11378621
  5. 11378621
  6. 11378621
  7. 11378621
  8. 11378621
  9. 11378621
  10. 11378621
  11. 11378621
  12. 11378621
  13. 11378621
  14. 11378621
  15. 11378621
  16. 11378621
  17. 11378621
  18. 11378621
  19. 11378621
  20. 11378621
  21. 11378621
  22. 11378621
  23. 11378621
  24. 11378621
  25. 11378621
  26. 11378621
  27. 11378621
  28. 11378621
  29. 11378621
  30. 11378621
  31. 11378621
  32. 11378621
  33. 11378621
  34. 11378621
  35. 11378621
  36. 11378621
  37. 11378621
  38. 11378621
  39. 11378621
  40. 11378621
  41. 11378621
  42. 11378621
  43. 11378621
  44. 11378621
  45. 11378621
  46. 11378621
  47. 11378621
  48. 11378621
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,460KM
VIN WA1VFCFL9FA073162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2618
  • Mileage 143,460 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi A4 Allroad PRESTIAGE 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Black On Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Push To Start, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Custom Conversion
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF HEATED LEATHER FRONT/REAR SENSORS BLUETOOTH for sale in Milton, ON
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF HEATED LEATHER FRONT/REAR SENSORS BLUETOOTH 161,290 KM $11,895 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 RWD PRE RUNNER LIMITED CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 RWD PRE RUNNER LIMITED CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 168,210 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X5 XDRIVE 35i CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 BMW X5 XDRIVE 35i CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 126,130 KM $28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Allroad