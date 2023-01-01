Menu
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Audi Q5 Premium Plus 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2015 Audi Q5

188,350 KM

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5

2.0T PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

188,350KM
Used
VIN WA1LFCFPXFA132195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2372
  • Mileage 188,350 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi Q5 Premium Plus 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Audi Q5