2015 BMW 3 Series

$16,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 7 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9765268

9765268 Stock #: A2055

A2055 VIN: WBA3D5C55FK291353

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 187,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

