Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

AUTO CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Verano

AUTO CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5080842
  2. 5080842
  3. 5080842
  4. 5080842
  5. 5080842
  6. 5080842
  7. 5080842
  8. 5080842
  9. 5080842
  10. 5080842
  11. 5080842
  12. 5080842
  13. 5080842
  14. 5080842
  15. 5080842
  16. 5080842
  17. 5080842
  18. 5080842
  19. 5080842
  20. 5080842
  21. 5080842
  22. 5080842
  23. 5080842
  24. 5080842
  25. 5080842
  26. 5080842
  27. 5080842
  28. 5080842
  29. 5080842
  30. 5080842
  31. 5080842
  32. 5080842
  33. 5080842
  34. 5080842
  35. 5080842
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,108KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5080842
  • Stock #: A804
  • VIN: 1G4PN5SK8F4174469
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Buick Verano with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Dual Climate Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • WOOD STEERING WHEEL
  • Touring Package
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Extra Set of Tires
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Side Turning Signals
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 119,132 KM
$9,395 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 119,749 KM
$6,595 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-7 2.3T...
 196,115 KM
$6,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory