2015 Cadillac SRX

142,020 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

PREMIUM COLLECTION AWD *CHEVY SERVICE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE

2015 Cadillac SRX

PREMIUM COLLECTION AWD *CHEVY SERVICE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,020KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10074906
  Stock #: A2170
  VIN: 3GYFNGE38FS587812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2170
  • Mileage 142,020 KM

Vehicle Description

*21 GMC SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Cadillac SRX Premium Pkg 3.6L V6 AWD With Automatic Transmission has Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, All around Parking Sensors and Heated Seats. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Back and Front Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Power Heated Leather Seats, Bose Sound System, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Power Tail Gate, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Buy From Home Available

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

