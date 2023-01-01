Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

65,700 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2LS CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* SHIFTER PADDLES BLUETOOTH HEATED SPOILER

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2LS CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* SHIFTER PADDLES BLUETOOTH HEATED SPOILER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

65,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787798
  • Stock #: A2064
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E31F9268785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2064
  • Mileage 65,700 KM

Vehicle Description

*CHEVY SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Chevy Camaro Coupe 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Shifter Paddles, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls and Alloys. Blue On Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, rear Spoiler, Heated Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

