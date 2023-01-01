Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATEDS SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATEDS SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9556318
  2. 9556318
  3. 9556318
  4. 9556318
  5. 9556318
  6. 9556318
  7. 9556318
  8. 9556318
  9. 9556318
  10. 9556318
  11. 9556318
  12. 9556318
  13. 9556318
  14. 9556318
  15. 9556318
  16. 9556318
  17. 9556318
  18. 9556318
  19. 9556318
  20. 9556318
  21. 9556318
  22. 9556318
  23. 9556318
  24. 9556318
  25. 9556318
  26. 9556318
  27. 9556318
  28. 9556318
  29. 9556318
  30. 9556318
  31. 9556318
  32. 9556318
  33. 9556318
  34. 9556318
  35. 9556318
  36. 9556318
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556318
  • Stock #: A1974
  • VIN: 2GNALCEKXF6383508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1974
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Chevy Equinox 2LT 2.4L 4Cyl FWD with Automatic Transmission has back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Engine Remote Start, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 134,000 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul EX GDI...
 180,041 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte SX *F...
 137,388 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory