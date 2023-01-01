$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATEDS SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$12,995
- Listing ID: 9556318
- Stock #: A1974
- VIN: 2GNALCEKXF6383508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Chevy Equinox 2LT 2.4L 4Cyl FWD with Automatic Transmission has back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Engine Remote Start, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
