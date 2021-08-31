Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 LT 4x4 QUAD CAB CERTIFIED CRUISE BED LINER ALLOYS AUX *FREE ACCIDENT*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

V8 LT 4x4 QUAD CAB CERTIFIED CRUISE BED LINER ALLOYS AUX *FREE ACCIDENT*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8013375
  2. 8013375
  3. 8013375
  4. 8013375
  5. 8013375
  6. 8013375
  7. 8013375
  8. 8013375
  9. 8013375
  10. 8013375
  11. 8013375
  12. 8013375
  13. 8013375
  14. 8013375
  15. 8013375
  16. 8013375
  17. 8013375
  18. 8013375
  19. 8013375
  20. 8013375
  21. 8013375
  22. 8013375
  23. 8013375
  24. 8013375
  25. 8013375
  26. 8013375
  27. 8013375
  28. 8013375
  29. 8013375
  30. 8013375
  31. 8013375
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8013375
  • Stock #: A1523
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC8FZ342697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1523
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS*27 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean 4x4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Quad Cab V8 5.3L with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Tan Interior. Finance Option Available. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner and Cover, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
6 PASSENGER
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 197,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda CX-7 SPOR...
 159,059 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Pilot TOU...
 175,641 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory