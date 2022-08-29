Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

201,526 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

200 C CERTIFIED NAVIGATION CAMERA BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

201,526KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9294046
  • Stock #: A1898
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG9FN610977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1898
  • Mileage 201,526 KM

Vehicle Description

*VERY CLEAN*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*ENGINE STARTER*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Chrysler 200 C Sedan V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. Brown on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Alpine Sound System, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

