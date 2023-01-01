Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

217,480 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TOURING-L CERTIFIED STOW&GO CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

217,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10528290
  • Stock #: A2308
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG8FR708122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,480 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED**STOW & GO*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 7 Passengers Chrysler Town & Country V6 3.6L. Cruise, Bluetooth and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Auto Dim Heated Mirror, Power Sliding Side Doors, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless Entry with Auto Side Doors, Alloys, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, DVD, Cruise Control System, Back Up Camera, Premium Wood Interior, Premium Audio System, Power Tail Gate, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, Rear Temp Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

