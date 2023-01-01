$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Durango
3.6L V6 LIMITED AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
242,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJDG3FC926943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 3.6L V6 Dodge Durango Limited with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth. Blue on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door, Power Locks, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Memory Seats, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
