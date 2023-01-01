Menu
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 3.6L V6 Dodge Durango Limited with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth. Blue on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door, Power Locks, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Memory Seats, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details. Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED! We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2015 Dodge Durango

242,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Durango

3.6L V6 LIMITED AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2015 Dodge Durango

3.6L V6 LIMITED AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJDG3FC926943

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 3.6L V6 Dodge Durango Limited with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth. Blue on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door, Power Locks, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Memory Seats, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Dodge Durango