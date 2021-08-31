2015 Dodge Durango

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 3 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7985241

7985241 Stock #: TBA

TBA VIN: 1C4RDJEG3FC702019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TBA

Mileage 149,321 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.