2015 Dodge Durango

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*TOP OF THE LINE*LOCAL ONATIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Dodge Durango Citadel Package AWD 6 Passenger With Navigation System, Rear View Camera White on Beige Leather Int. . Financing options are available for 72 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Dual Climate Control, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Rear Air & Rear Heated Leather Seats, Alloys, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless Entry/ Push to Start, Remote Starter, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6