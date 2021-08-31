Menu
2015 Dodge Durango

149,321 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2015 Dodge Durango

2015 Dodge Durango

Citadel AWD Navigation Camera Sunroof Certified

2015 Dodge Durango

Citadel AWD Navigation Camera Sunroof Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7985241
  • Stock #: TBA
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEG3FC702019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TBA
  • Mileage 149,321 KM

Vehicle Description

*TOP OF THE LINE*LOCAL ONATIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Dodge Durango Citadel Package AWD 6 Passenger With Navigation System, Rear View Camera White on Beige Leather Int. . Financing options are available for 72 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Dual Climate Control, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Rear Air & Rear Heated Leather Seats, Alloys, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless Entry/ Push to Start, Remote Starter, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

