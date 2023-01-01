Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,050 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SXT CERTIFIED CAMERA STOW&GO DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

162,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10074912
  • Stock #: A2171
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR712889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,050 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow&Go 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth/Cruise Control and Alloys. Silver on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, DVD, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Captain Middle Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

