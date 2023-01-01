2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$14,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10074912

10074912 Stock #: A2171

A2171 VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR712889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2171

Mileage 162,050 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 7 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.