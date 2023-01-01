Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

193,250 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

3.6L CVP *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

3.6L CVP *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

193,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10471188
  • Stock #: A2320
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR680159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2320
  • Mileage 193,250 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan CVP 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control. Grey on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

