2015 Dodge Journey

SE 2.4L AUTO 7 PASSENGER BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

2015 Dodge Journey

SE 2.4L AUTO 7 PASSENGER BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

  116,250KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4631682
  Stock #: D5703
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB5FT583018
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Dodge Journey SE 2.4L 7 Passenger With Automatic Transmission, Silver on Grey Int. Finance it for as low as $232/ Monthly or $107/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Push to Start, Keyless, Bluetooth, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year/ Unlimited KM, $1000 per claim, Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

