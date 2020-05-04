Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY DVD CAMERA BLUETOOTH P. START ALLOYS

2015 Dodge Journey

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 195,627KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4986960
  • Stock #: A764
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCB6FT564961
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*7 PASSENGERS*DVD & BACK UP CAMERA & TOUCH SCREEN*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITIONS* BEAUTIFUL DODGE JOURNEY SXT 7 PASSENGERS IN A GREAT SHAPE 2.4L with Automatic Transmission has DVD, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Push Start and Cruise Control and Alloys. Blue on Black Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $184/ Monthly or $85/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included. based on 4.75% and $0 Down payment for 72 Months O.A.C.

Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Touch Screen, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Alloys, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, DVD Entertainment, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Rear Temperature Control, Alpine Premium Audio System, Compass Direction, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • 7 PASSENGER
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Tech Package
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Roof DVD/TV
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Roof Heat/Air
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

