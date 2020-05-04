2015 Dodge Journey

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
*7 PASSENGERS*DVD & BACK UP CAMERA & TOUCH SCREEN*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITIONS* BEAUTIFUL DODGE JOURNEY SXT 7 PASSENGERS IN A GREAT SHAPE 2.4L with Automatic Transmission has DVD, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Push Start and Cruise Control and Alloys. Blue on Black Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $184/ Monthly or $85/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included. based on 4.75% and $0 Down payment for 72 Months O.A.C.
Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Touch Screen, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Alloys, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, DVD Entertainment, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Rear Temperature Control, Alpine Premium Audio System, Compass Direction, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
