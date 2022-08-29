Menu
2015 Ford Edge

197,099 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER PANO ROOF

2015 Ford Edge

SEL AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER PANO ROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9152884
  • Stock #: A1861
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J81FBB86458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1861
  • Mileage 197,099 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*AWD NAVI CAMERA HEATED POWER LEATHER PANORAMIC ROOF DOOR CODE*SERVICE RECORDS*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Ford Edge 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Power Seats, Cruise Controls. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Engine Remote Start, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tail Gate,  Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

