Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Excellent condition,7 Passenger,one owner,service record ,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Navigation,Back up camera,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $11950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.</div>

2015 Ford Explorer

214,358 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1717462121
  2. 1717462121
  3. 1717462121
  4. 1717462121
  5. 1717462121
  6. 1717462121
  7. 1717462121
  8. 1717462121
  9. 1717462121
  10. 1717462121
  11. 1717462121
  12. 1717462121
  13. 1717462121
  14. 1717462121
  15. 1717462121
  16. 1717462121
  17. 1717462121
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,358KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F86FGB68796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,7 Passenger,one owner,service record ,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Navigation,Back up camera,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $11950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2015 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Ford Explorer LIMITED 214,358 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 176,253 KM $7,350 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 154,280 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Explorer