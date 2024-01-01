Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Ford Explorer

172,385 KM

Details Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1731098566
  2. 1731098566
  3. 1731098566
  4. 1731098566
  5. 1731098566
  6. 1731098566
  7. 1731098566
  8. 1731098566
  9. 1731098566
  10. 1731098566
  11. 1731098566
  12. 1731098566
  13. 1731098566
  14. 1731098566
  15. 1731098566
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,385KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D80FGA16516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 176,583 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD 209,352 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Milton, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent GL 83,800 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Explorer