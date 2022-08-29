$19,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9240151
- Stock #: A1880
- VIN: 1FM5K8D86FGB99890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1880
- Mileage 172,128 KM
Vehicle Description
*FORD SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Ford Explorer 3.5L 4WD V6 with Automatic Transmission has Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Power, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Premium Sony Audio System, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.