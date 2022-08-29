Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

172,128 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

XLT 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

172,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9240151
  • Stock #: A1880
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86FGB99890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1880
  • Mileage 172,128 KM

Vehicle Description

*FORD SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Ford Explorer 3.5L 4WD V6 with Automatic Transmission has Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Power, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Premium Sony Audio System, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
7 PASSENGER
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

