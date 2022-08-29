Menu
2015 Ford Focus

107,990 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE FLEX FUEL HATCHBACK CERTIDIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUSE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

107,990KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9186631
  Stock #: A1870
  VIN: 1FADP3K20FL377065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,990 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOW KMS* Very Clean Ford Focus SE Flex Fuel 2.0L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, Silver on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Keyless, Alloys, Alloys, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 


Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

