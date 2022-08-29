2015 Ford Focus

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 9 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9186631

9186631 Stock #: A1870

A1870 VIN: 1FADP3K20FL377065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,990 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected High Beam Assist / HBA

