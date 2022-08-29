$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Acadia
SLT-2 AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$17,995
- Stock #: A1909
- VIN: 1GKKVSKD3FJ168082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,972 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFED*SERVICE RECORDS**7 PASSENGERS*AWD*GREAT CONDITION*HWY KMS* Very Clean V6 3.6L GMC Acadia AWD 7 Passenger (Captain Rear Chair) with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth and Dual Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bose Sound System, Memory Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Temp Control, Dual Sunroof, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
