2015 GMC Acadia

206,972 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SLT-2 AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,972KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9314233
  • Stock #: A1909
  • VIN: 1GKKVSKD3FJ168082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1909
  • Mileage 206,972 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFED*SERVICE RECORDS**7 PASSENGERS*AWD*GREAT CONDITION*HWY KMS* Very Clean V6 3.6L GMC Acadia AWD 7 Passenger (Captain Rear Chair) with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth and Dual Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bose Sound System, Memory Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Temp Control, Dual Sunroof, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

